Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves.

Texas Weighs Curtailing Oil Production for First Time in Decades

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production in America's largest oil-producing state, something they haven't done in decades, people familiar with the matter said.

Hedge Funds Hit by Losses in 'Basis Trade'

A wide swath of hedge funds was hit by the recent unwinding of the so-called basis trade last week.

FDIC Chairman Asks for Accounting-Policy Changes Due to Coronavirus

Jelena McWilliams, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., urged an accounting rule maker to make delays or exceptions to certain accounting rules to help financial institutions tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Relaxes Rules on Government Aid to Companies in Face of Virus

The European Union on Thursday agreed to relax the bloc's rules on state aid to companies until December so that governments can mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. Contemplates Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is exploring a diplomatic push aimed at stabilizing prices, while Texas regulators are thinking about curtailing crude production for the first time in decades.

U.S. Stocks Gain Amid Central Bank Action

Share benchmarks recovered some ground led by Nasdaq as the Federal Reserve and ECB introduced fresh measures to shield the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Moves to Expand Array of Drug Therapies Deployed Against Coronavirus

President Trump said he is directing the FDA to expedite testing and possible broader use of some investigational medicines to help treat coronavirus patients.

Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

The BOE cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.

Fed Ramps Up Bond Buys, Indicating Much Larger Purchases Are Likely

The Federal Reserve is likely to significantly boost its government-bond purchases beyond the $500 billion minimum it committed Sunday to buy amid market strains that sent interest rates higher in recent days.