Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves. 

 
China One-Year LPR Unchanged in March, PBOC Says

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as the country seemingly has the coronavirus crisis mostly under control. 

 
Texas Weighs Curtailing Oil Production for First Time in Decades

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production in America's largest oil-producing state, something they haven't done in decades, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Hedge Funds Hit by Losses in 'Basis Trade'

A wide swath of hedge funds was hit by the recent unwinding of the so-called basis trade last week. 

 
FDIC Chairman Asks for Accounting-Policy Changes Due to Coronavirus

Jelena McWilliams, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., urged an accounting rule maker to make delays or exceptions to certain accounting rules to help financial institutions tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
EU Relaxes Rules on Government Aid to Companies in Face of Virus

The European Union on Thursday agreed to relax the bloc's rules on state aid to companies until December so that governments can mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Contemplates Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is exploring a diplomatic push aimed at stabilizing prices, while Texas regulators are thinking about curtailing crude production for the first time in decades. 

 
U.S. Stocks Gain Amid Central Bank Action

Share benchmarks recovered some ground led by Nasdaq as the Federal Reserve and ECB introduced fresh measures to shield the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Moves to Expand Array of Drug Therapies Deployed Against Coronavirus

President Trump said he is directing the FDA to expedite testing and possible broader use of some investigational medicines to help treat coronavirus patients. 

 
Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

The BOE cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30p'Buy as much as possible' - Taiwan sees boon to panic buying
RE
11:20pLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pCoronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts
RE
11:04pLatin American airlines slash flights, salaries in response to coronavirus
RE
10:45pAsia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
RE
10:40pAsia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
RE
10:40pPBOC to Issue CNY10 Billion Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong on March 26
DJ
10:33pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds Unveils Three-Pronged Approach to Address Cattle Market Crisis
PU
10:33pQuarterly Economic Review, December 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australian banks offer business loan relief, government readies coro..
3Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
4U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group