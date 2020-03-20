Stocks and Currencies Rise as Fed's Actions Ease Strains

Stocks rose Friday and some Asian currencies rebounded after the Federal Reserve said it would provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks grappling with dollar shortages in many parts of the world.

Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves.

China One-Year LPR Unchanged in March, PBOC Says

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as the country seemingly has the coronavirus crisis mostly under control.

U.S. Contemplates Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is exploring a diplomatic push aimed at stabilizing prices, while Texas regulators are thinking about curtailing crude production for the first time in decades.

Philippine Central Bank Lowers Growth Forecast Due to Covid-19

EXCLUSIVE: The Philippine central bank has cut its economic growth forecast for the country due to the impact of Covid-19, and stands ready to ease its policy rates if upcoming data signal a worse downturn.

Riksbank in New Stimulus Push

The Swedish central bank has unveiled a series of fresh measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy and combat the ongoing market unease.

BOE Cancels Stress Tests

The BOE said it will cancel its stress test for eight major U.K. banks and building societies as well as delay a planned survey into 300 open-ended funds.

Trump Administration Asks States to Keep Quiet About Jobless Figures

The Trump administration asked states to abstain from releasing unemployment-claims figures prior to the publication of a national compilation of weekly U.S. jobless claims, according to a state labor department official.

Hedge Funds Hit by Losses in 'Basis Trade'

A wide swath of hedge funds was hit by the recent unwinding of the so-called basis trade last week.

FDIC Chairman Asks for Accounting-Policy Changes Due to Coronavirus

Jelena McWilliams, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., urged an accounting rule maker to make delays or exceptions to certain accounting rules to help financial institutions tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.