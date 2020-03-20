Log in
03/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Federal Reserve to Increase Frequency of Dollar Transactions With Foreign Central Banks

The Federal Reserve said it would ramp up a program with five other foreign central banks to increase the frequency of operations that are designed to make U.S. dollars available overseas at near-zero interest rates. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Jumped in February

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose sharply in February to the highest monthly pace in 13 years amid record low mortgage rates related to fears about the coronavirus's impact on the economy. 

 
Stocks Climb as Fed's Actions Ease Strains

U.S. stocks rallied as the Federal Reserve said it would provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks in many parts of the world. 

 
Dollar and Treasury Yields Fall as Funding Stress Eases

The clamor for dollars eased and Treasury yields declined Friday, signs that the Federal Reserve's moves to increase dollar access are calming markets at the heart of the global financial system. 

 
BOE Gives Banks Lifeline on Loan-Losses Accounting Rules

The Bank of England gave banks some breathing room for the way they report expected losses on loans relating to the economic disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, saying lenders should take into account the temporary nature of the shock and government-support measures. 

 
Home Builders Still Hammering Away but Fear a Slowdown Looms

While much of American business has shut down because of the coronavirus, home builders are still building houses. But these companies are bracing for a sudden drop in demand. 

 
Bond-Market Strains Keep Traders on Edge

The global scramble for cash is putting immense pressure on bond markets, raising concern about whether they are functioning well enough. 

 
Financial Engineering Made Risky Loans Seem Safe. Now They Face a Huge Test.

Cirque du Soleil canceled its famed shows in Las Vegas and around the world last week, leaving fans disappointed. Over 100 investment funds suffered too, as the value of the circus's loans tumbled. The company is among thousands of businesses whose loans have been packaged with similarly risky, junk-rated debts into funds. 

 
Hospitality Stocks Are Biggest Losers in Week of Carnage

Sometimes crises force new habits on people. That might benefit meal-kit and food-delivery companies like Blue Apron Holdings and Grubhub, which should see a spike in demand while more people are stuck at home.

