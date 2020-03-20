Log in
03/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Analysts Slash GDP Estimates as Virus Ripples Through Economy

Analysts now project U.S. growth could shrink at rates far worse than the 2008 global recession, ending weeks of cautious optimism about the economy's ability to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates in Unscheduled Meeting

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 6.5%, bringing forward its policy decision by a week in response to fallout from the global crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Wrap Up Tough Week With Another Fall

U.S. stocks lost about 4% in volatile trading as fresh measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic spooked investors, despite massive interventions by central banks to ease market strains. 

 
U.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week

An unparalleled number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and left many people without a job, economists say. 

 
Some U.S. Energy Officials Want Saudis to Ditch OPEC

A group of Energy Department officials are pushing the Trump administration to forge an oil alliance with Saudi Arabia, a partnership supporters say could pave the way for the Saudis to leave OPEC, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Coronavirus Deaths Top 10,000 Globally; New York, California Tighten Restrictions

California and New York strengthened emergency measures in response to the growing coronavirus crisis, tightening restrictions on residents and businesses, as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus world-wide doubled in a week to more than 10,000. 

 
Europe's Banking Regulators Offer Flexibility Over Loan Accounting

The European Central Bank and Bank of England said they'll be flexible about how lenders account for loans turning sour due to the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Trump to Use Defense-Act Powers to Boost Coronavirus Medical Supplies

The president said he would invoke a Korean War-era law to increase the production of ventilators and masks, as hospitals around the country warn of shortages. 

 
OPEC, U.S. Shale Producers Open Talks Amid Oil Rout

An industry regulator in Texas is aiming to stabilize global crude prices by starting a dialogue with OPEC's secretary-general about curbing U.S. production. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 19 in the latest week to 664, according to Baker Hughes, while the nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 106, taking it to October 2016 levels.

