News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/23/2020 | 01:16am GMT
Economy Week Ahead: Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic

Data out this week is expected to reflect escalating economic damage from global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Cases Surge as Trump Ramps Up Aid for States

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases world-wide more than doubled in a week to nearly 330,000, as President Trump ramped up federal assistance to New York, California and Washington, the three states hardest hit by the outbreak in the U.S. 

 
PBOC: China's Economic Indicators to Have an 'Obvious' 2Q Improvement

China's economic indicators are expected to have an "obvious" improvement in the second quarter and the economy will quickly recover to its potential output, central bank vice governor Chen Yulu said. 

 
Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet

The company's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum left it vulnerable to a calamitous glut. 

 
Stocks Wrap Up Tough Week With Another Fall

U.S. stocks lost about 4% in volatile trading as fresh measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic spooked investors, despite massive interventions by central banks to ease market strains. 

 
Analysts Slash GDP Estimates as Virus Ripples Through Economy

Analysts now project the U.S. economy could shrink at rates far worse than the 2008 global recession, ending weeks of cautious optimism about its ability to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates in Unscheduled Meeting

Mexico's central bank cut its reference interest rate by half a percentage point to 6.5%, bringing forward its policy decision by a week in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Closes Bars and Restaurants to Fight Coronavirus

The British government stepped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic, telling companies it would foot the lion's share of their salary bills as long as they hang on to workers, and ordering all bars and restaurants in the country to close. 

 
Illinois, New York, California, Nevada, Tighten Restrictions

The four states strengthened emergency measures in response to the growing coronavirus crisis, tightening restrictions on residents and businesses, as the number of deaths world-wide doubled in a week to more than 11,000. 

 
U.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week

An unparalleled number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and left many people without a job, economists say.

