Economy Week Ahead: Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic

Data out this week is expected to reflect escalating economic damage from global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks and Oil Fall as Virus Cases Surge

Global share benchmarks and oil prices fell at the start of the week's trading, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a stimulus deal.

Coronavirus Cases Surge as Trump Ramps Up Aid for States

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases world-wide more than doubled in a week to nearly 330,000, as President Trump ramped up federal assistance to New York, California and Washington, the three states hardest hit by the outbreak in the U.S.

PBOC: China's Economic Indicators to Have an 'Obvious' 2Q Improvement

China's economic indicators are expected to have an "obvious" improvement in the second quarter and the economy will quickly recover to its potential output, central bank vice governor Chen Yulu said.

Coronavirus-Led Slowdown Tests the Mettle of China's Shadow Banks

Several finance companies and online lending platforms have told investors they can't produce the returns they previously promised, due to rising distress among businesses they funded.

Even Before Coronavirus Outbreak, Fewer Traders Worked on Wall Street

Trading floors have been emptying out to help curb the spread of coronavirus. But traders have been disappearing from Wall Street for a long time.

Coronavirus-Triggered Downturn Could Cost Five Million Jobs

Economic forecasts turned bleak as it became clear that a pandemic would now affect life in the U.S. far more than originally understood.

Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet

The company's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum left it vulnerable to a calamitous glut.

Palm Oil Sustainability Certifier to Review Indonesian Bribery Claims

Bribery allegations against one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers underscore difficulties facing companies whose supply chains rely on the widely used vegetable oil.

Analysts Slash GDP Estimates as Virus Ripples Through Economy

Analysts now project the U.S. economy could shrink at rates far worse than the 2008 global recession, ending weeks of cautious optimism about its ability to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus.