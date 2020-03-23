Stocks and Oil Fall as Virus Cases Surge

Global share benchmarks and oil prices fell at the start of the week's trading, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a stimulus deal.

Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Clear Hurdle in Senate

Senate Democrats blocked a rescue package designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, after a dispute with Republicans over corporate bailout provisions and aid to dislocated workers.

Economy Week Ahead: Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic

Data out this week is expected to reflect escalating economic damage from global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Every Moment Missed in a Rescue Package Causes Irreversible Damage

As Congress enters a period of horse-trading over the economic rescue package to blunt the impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns, it must make speed its foremost concern.

PBOC: China's Economic Indicators to Have an 'Obvious' 2Q Improvement

China's economic indicators are expected to have an "obvious" improvement in the second quarter and the economy will quickly recover to its potential output, central bank vice governor Chen Yulu said.

Coronavirus-Led Slowdown Tests the Mettle of China's Shadow Banks

Several finance companies and online lending platforms have told investors they can't produce the returns they previously promised, due to rising distress among businesses they funded.

Even Before Coronavirus Outbreak, Fewer Traders Worked on Wall Street

Trading floors have been emptying out to help curb the spread of coronavirus. But traders have been disappearing from Wall Street for a long time.

Coronavirus-Triggered Downturn Could Cost Five Million Jobs

Economic forecasts turned bleak as it became clear that a pandemic would now affect life in the U.S. far more than originally understood.

Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet

The company's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum left it vulnerable to a calamitous glut.

Australia Ramps Up Stimulus

Australia's government has announced a second economic stimulus package worth $38.2 billion to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, bringing total measures to the equivalent of 9.7% of the country's gross domestic product.