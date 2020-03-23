Trump Mulls Easing Social Distancing to Boost Economy

The White House is discussing easing social-distancing guidelines as early as next week as advisers and business leaders push President Trump to boost an economy beset by deepening job losses nationwide.

Fed's Bullard Says Cut Activity by 50% to Weather Coronavirus Storm

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said U.S. economic activity may need to fall by half to protect Americans as the nation navigates the coronavirus crisis.

Senate Fails to Advance Coronavirus Rescue Package for Second Day

Senate Democrats blocked a rescue package totaling at least $1.6 trillion from advancing for a second straight day, seeking further changes to GOP-written legislation aimed at easing the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Unveils Major Expansion of Market Intervention

The central bank signaled it would do practically anything-extending loans to businesses, backstopping funds to municipalities and purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of government debt-to help the U.S. economy.

U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

Major stock indexes fell even after the Federal Reserve unveiled additional support for the financial system, as the rapid spread of coronavirus cases and Washington's delay over an economic rescue package continued to rattle markets.

Bankruptcy Pros Want Protections Broadened to Blunt Coronavirus Impact

Bankruptcy protections should be broadened for consumers and businesses to help ameliorate the financial damage stemming from the coronavirus, an influential group of bankruptcy professionals said.

As Economic Toll Mounts, Nation Ponders Trade-Offs

The U.S.'s costly fight against the coronavirus pandemic is stirring debate inside the Trump administration and beyond about how much economic loss the country can bear to save an unknowable number of lives.

European Consumers Despondent as Lockdowns Spread

Europeans became much gloomier about their economic prospects in early March as governments announced increasingly stringent restrictions on movement and social interaction, suffering the largest loss of confidence in a single month on record.

What the Fed Learned from Lehman, the Treasury Must Learn from Covid-19

The pandemic has driven Western nations to embrace government spending after a decade in which monetary policy has proven powerless to boost economic growth. Investors' focus should be on whether fiscal policy can match one of central banks' best attributes: speed.

Bond Markets Embrace Fed's Latest Debt-Buying Programs

Treasury yields and some corporate borrowing costs fell as investors digested a broad array of moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve to calm the nation's debt markets.