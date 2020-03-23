Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/23/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stock-Index Futures and Global Equities Rise

Asia-Pacific markets got a boost after the Federal Reserve stepped up its assistance to the American economy. 

 
Trump Mulls Easing Social Distancing to Boost Economy

The White House is discussing easing social-distancing guidelines as early as next week as advisers and business leaders push President Trump to boost an economy beset by deepening job losses nationwide. 

 
European Consumers Despondent as Lockdowns Spread

Europeans became much gloomier about their economic prospects in early March as governments announced increasingly stringent restrictions on movement and social interaction, suffering the largest loss of confidence in a single month on record. 

 
Two Regional Fed Chiefs Lay Out Aggressive Coronavirus Response

Two regional Federal Reserve bank leaders are offering their own takes on what the U.S. central bank and other parts of the government need to do to deal with the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Fed Unveils Major Expansion of Market Intervention

The central bank signaled it would do practically anything-extending loans to businesses, backstopping funds to municipalities and purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of government debt-to help the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

Stocks dropped in another volatile session as U.S. lawmakers failed for a second day to pass a rescue package to ease the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
As Economic Toll Mounts, Nation Ponders Trade-Offs

The White House is discussing easing social-distancing guidelines as early as next week amid a broader debate over how much economic loss the country can bear to save an unknowable number of lives threatened by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Senate Fails to Advance Coronavirus Rescue Package for Second Day

Senate Democrats blocked a rescue package totaling at least $1.6 trillion from advancing for a second straight day, seeking further changes to GOP-written legislation aimed at easing the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Companies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus outbreak looks to extend, some of the world's biggest and best-capitalized companies have joined in the scramble to slash costs, shelve buybacks, or cut dividends and ask banks to extend credit. 

 
What the Fed Learned from Lehman, the Treasury Must Learn from Covid-19

The pandemic has driven Western nations to embrace government spending after a decade in which monetary policy has proven powerless to boost economic growth. Investors' focus should be on whether fiscal policy can match one of central banks' best attributes: speed.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27pBank of Japan's unrealised losses on ETF holdings at 2-3 trillion yen - Kuroda
RE
11:18pDollar slips as Fed's money bazooka loosens tight cash supply
RE
11:17pSouth Korea doubles rescue package to $80 billion amid coronavirus woes
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06pBanks borrow record $89.3 billion from BOJ's dollar funding operations on Tuesday
RE
10:38pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve System publishes annual financial statements
PU
10:27pIndonesia parliamentary committee recommends higher fiscal deficit limit amid virus
RE
10:18pCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
10:12pAsia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

