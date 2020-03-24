Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Rise Following Turbulent Start to Week

U.S. stocks rallied on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow rose more than 1,400 points. 

 
Unemploment Checks Delayed in Crisis; 'I'm Waiting and No One is Answering'

Americans are waiting anxiously for unemployment benefits as state unemployment systems adjust to record-high levels of claims in the wake of the new coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Derails One of the Hottest Bets in Finance

Europe's banks were only halfway through cleaning up EUR1.2 trillion of loans that turned sour in the last crisis when disaster struck in the form of the new coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Business Activity Contracts at Sharpest Rate Since Financial Crisis

Europe saw a record fall in business activity during March as government measures and behavioral changes designed to contain the coronavirus intensified, while Japan saw sharp falls that similarly hit service providers hardest. 

 
Precious Metals Shoot Higher as Market Pressures Ease

The price of gold and other precious metals shot higher, lifted by robust demand for haven assets in a sign of easing pressure on the sector. 

 
Mexican Inflation Stable in Early March

Mexico's inflation held steady in the first half of March as lower costs for energy and fresh produce offset higher prices of core goods and services. 

 
New Coronavirus Cases in the U.S. Rise Sharply; Wuhan to Get Lockdown Relief

China said it would let healthy people leave Wuhan from April 8, easing the lockdown around the initial center of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of newly reported cases in the U.S. shot higher. 

 
The Oil Crash Is Hitting This Investment Hard

The plunge in crude-oil prices is sending shock waves through closed-end funds tracking the energy sector, as the market turmoil strikes products popular with ordinary investors trying to boost returns during the bull market. 

 
The Hedge-Fund Trades Going Haywire

When traders sell what they can rather than what they should, once-reliable investment strategies unravel

