Dow Surges 11% in Best Day Since 1933

U.S. stocks rallied on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow rose more than 2,100 points, an 11% gain that was its biggest one-day jump in more than 85 years.

Trump Hopes U.S. Reopened by Easter, Despite Experts' Warnings

President Trump said he hopes to have the country reopened in just over two weeks, a timeline that is significantly sooner than what many public-health experts have recommended to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Gives Relief to Mutual Funds Facing Redemption Issues

Mutual funds facing stress from the market turmoil caused by coronavirus will be able to tap their parent asset-management companies and other affiliates for funding.

EPA Plans to Waive Some Compliance Requirements Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The EPA is planning to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries-including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants-as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Banks Can Do More, But Let's Be Careful

If the Federal Reserve's latest round of massive liquidity injections don't succeed in unclogging markets, it may be faced with another tough choice: whether to lift more constraints on banks.

Unemployment Checks Delayed in Crisis

Americans are waiting anxiously for unemployment benefits as state unemployment systems adjust to record levels of claims in the wake of the new coronavirus.

Tokyo Olympics Delay Deals New Blow to Japan

The delay of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 deals a fresh blow to the weakening Japanese economy but should ensure Shinzo Abe wins a farewell moment in the international spotlight as prime minister.

Coronavirus Derails One of the Hottest Bets in Finance

Europe's banks were only halfway through cleaning up EUR1.2 trillion of loans that turned sour in the last crisis when disaster struck in the form of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus Triggers Record Drops in U.S., European Business Activity

The U.S. and Europe saw record declines in business activity in March, as economic activity slowed around the world due to measures aimed at containing the new coronavirus.

Norwegian Krone Soars Amid Signs of Norges Bank Intervention

The crash in energy prices has had a direct hit on Norway, Europe's biggest oil producer, forcing it to prop up its currency for the first time in two decades, according to foreign-exchange traders.