Trump Hopes U.S. Reopened by Easter, Despite Experts' Warnings

President Trump said he hopes to have the country reopened in just over two weeks, a timeline that is significantly sooner than what many public-health experts have recommended to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Grapples With How to Support Member States' Economies

There is broad support for allowing countries to tap precautionary credit lines from the eurozone's bailout fund, European officials said on Tuesday, with governments considering allowing countries to borrow as much as 2% of their annual economic output.

BOJ Members Expressed Concern About Prolonged Impact of Virus at March Meeting

Some Bank of Japan board members expressed their concern about the possibility that the effect of the novel coronavirus on the country's economy could be long-lasting.

SEC Gives Relief to Mutual Funds Facing Redemption Issues

Mutual funds facing stress from the market turmoil caused by coronavirus will be able to tap their parent asset-management companies and other affiliates for funding.

EPA Plans to Waive Some Compliance Requirements Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The EPA is planning to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries-including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants-as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow Surges 11% in Best Day Since 1933

U.S. stocks rallied on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow rose more than 2,100 points, an 11% gain that was its biggest one-day jump in more than 85 years.

Banks Can Do More, But Let's Be Careful

If the Federal Reserve's latest round of massive liquidity injections don't succeed in unclogging markets, it may be faced with another tough choice: whether to lift more constraints on banks.

Norwegian Krone Soars Amid Signs of Norges Bank Intervention

The crash in energy prices has had a direct hit on Norway, Europe's biggest oil producer, forcing it to prop up its currency for the first time in two decades, according to foreign-exchange traders.

Steven Rattner on Stimulus: 'Better to Go Too Quickly and Too Heavily'

The chief architect of auto industry bailouts during the last financial crisis weighs in on the likely economic fallout the pandemic might cause and how Washington policy makers should-and shouldn't-respond.

Unemployment Checks Delayed in Crisis

Americans are waiting anxiously for unemployment benefits as state unemployment systems adjust to record levels of claims in the wake of the new coronavirus.