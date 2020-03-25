Global Stocks Surge as U.S. Clinches Stimulus Deal

U.S. futures rose, stock markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific gained and the dollar weakened as lawmakers in Washington and the Trump administration reached an agreement on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

White House, Lawmakers Strike Stimulus-Bill Deal

Lawmakers and the Trump administration reached a preliminary agreement on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at shielding the U.S. economy from the worst consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Hopes U.S. Reopened by Easter, Despite Experts' Warnings

President Trump said he hopes to have the country reopened in just over two weeks, a timeline that is significantly sooner than what many public-health experts have recommended to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Grapples With How to Support Member States' Economies

There is broad support for allowing countries to tap precautionary credit lines from the eurozone's bailout fund, European officials said on Tuesday, with governments considering allowing countries to borrow as much as 2% of their annual economic output.

Fed Digital Dollars Are Part of Debate Over Stimulus

There is a push from some legislators to give the central bank a tool some believe could radically reshape how it conducts monetary policy.

Bank of Thailand Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged After Friday's Surprise Cut

Thailand's central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after it took a series of measures in recent days, including a surprise rate cut, to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

BOJ Members Expressed Concern About Prolonged Impact of Virus at March Meeting

Some Bank of Japan board members expressed their concern about the possibility that the effect of the novel coronavirus on the country's economy could be long-lasting.

SEC Gets Win in Test of Authority to Regulate Cryptocurrency Sales

The Securities and Exchange Commission prevailed in a key stage of its cryptocurrency enforcement crackdown, as a federal judge issued an injunction halting Telegram Group from distributing its digital coins.

Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager.

EPA Plans to Waive Some Compliance Requirements Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The EPA is planning to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries-including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants-as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.