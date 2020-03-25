Log in
03/25/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise as U.S. Clinches Stimulus Deal

U.S. futures rallied as investors cheered an agreement between U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration on an estimated $2 trillion injection of cash into the economy. 

 
White House, Lawmakers Strike Stimulus-Bill Deal

Lawmakers and the Trump administration reached a preliminary agreement on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at shielding the U.S. economy from the worst consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Complicates Kremlin Plan To Boost Oil Output

The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending the Kremlin's plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia-and prompting a backlash among the leaders of some of Russia's largest energy companies, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
New Accounting Rules Are Giving Banks a Coronavirus Headache

European regulators are working furiously with the region's banks to keep its financial system ticking over as Western economies are hit by the coronavirus shutdown. 

 
German Business Mood Lowest Since 2009

German business sentiment plunged even further than initially estimated in March driven by coronavirus fears, darkening the already pessimistic message of last week's preliminary Ifo release. 

 
Against Coronavirus, the Fed's Banking Stress Test Doesn't Look So Bad

Bankers wonder if regulatory exams are even worth it this year as coronavirus decimates the economy. 

 
Trump Hopes U.S. Reopened by Easter, Despite Experts' Warnings

President Trump said he hopes to have the country reopened in just over two weeks, a timeline that is significantly sooner than what many public-health experts have recommended to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Look to Japan for Potential Emergency Moves From the Fed

Volatility in Japan's government bond market is usually nonexistent. After a surge, keeping it suppressed will demonstrate whether controlling the yield curve will work for others. 

 
EU Grapples With How to Support Member States' Economies

There is broad support for allowing countries to tap precautionary credit lines from the eurozone's bailout fund, European officials said on Tuesday, with governments considering allowing countries to borrow as much as 2% of their annual economic output.

