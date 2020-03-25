Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses.

Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action.

Stocks Keep Rising After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years

Share benchmarks turned positive as investors parsed details of the $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coronavirus Puts Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis.

Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers.

Small-Caps 'Eviscerated' in Stock Market Rout

The stock market has taken a dive over the past month, and the plunge in small-caps has been particularly deep.

$2 Trillion Package of Coronavirus Aid Nears Finish Line

Congress readied to pass an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at combating the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, hours after legislative leaders and the Trump administration struck a deal.

Coronavirus Complicates Kremlin Plan to Boost Oil Output

The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending the Kremlin's plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia-and prompting a backlash among the leaders of some of Russia's largest energy companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Coronavirus Cases Surpass 55,000 in U.S.; Deaths in Spain Overtake China

The U.S. moved to soften the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed cases continued to rise in the country and world-wide, with Spain surpassing China's death toll from the virus.