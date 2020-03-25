Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/25/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
White House Scrambles to Develop Plan for Americans' Return to Work

The Trump administration is trying to develop a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks without exacerbating the spread of the new coronavirus, even though the president's authority over reopening the nation faces sharp limits. 

 
Dow's Rise Caps Its First Back-to-Back Gain Since February

The S&P and Dow rose as investors parsed details of the stimulus package designed to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

Canadian officials said the country's economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to expand its original fiscal-stimulus package. 

 
Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses. 

 
Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action. 

 
U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling. 

 
Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis. 

 
Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers. 

 
Small-Caps 'Eviscerated' in Stock Market Rout

The stock market has taken a dive over the past month, and the plunge in small-caps has been particularly deep.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43pNORTH TEXAS COMMISSION : COVID-19 Federal Update (3/25)
PU
07:40pCoronavirus Stimulus Package Hits Last-Minute Snags -- 5th Update
DJ
07:24pSouth Korea to relax FX liquidity rules for banks for 3 months, deploy FX reserves
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08pAirbnb holds meeting with bankers to extend $1 billion debt facility
RE
06:53pCoronavirus stress hits Wall Street's bonus pool, layoffs on the table
RE
06:50pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:48pOntario sees wider budget deficit as it provides C$17 billion coronavirus aid
RE
06:43pMCC MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE : Investments in Education Boost Gender Equality
PU
06:39pMicron sees revenue above estimates as demand rises for remote-work devices
RE
