Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Trump Says Parts of U.S. Could Go Back to Work in a Few Weeks

President Trump said restrictions on economic activity could be lifted in some parts of the country but not others as his administration works to develop a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks. 

 
Dow's Rise Caps Its First Back-to-Back Gain Since February

The S&P and Dow rose as investors parsed details of the stimulus package designed to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Singapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as all three key industries of manufacturing, construction and services contracted in the period. 

 
Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

Canadian officials said the country's economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to expand its original fiscal-stimulus package. 

 
Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses. 

 
Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action. 

 
U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling. 

 
Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis. 

 
Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44pJapan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration - media
RE
10:37pAirbnb says U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill could offer its hosts some relief
RE
10:34pU.S. Senate bill to grant airlines bailout to weather coronavirus
RE
10:25pKorea central bank to infuse cash via 'unlimited' repos for first time
RE
10:22pDollar falls before jobless claims, investors await stimulus
RE
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -3-
DJ
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -2-
DJ
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -- Update
DJ
09:59pSenate Moves Towards Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus Package
DJ
09:53pSenate Moves Towards Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus Package
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
2U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
3India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
4KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group