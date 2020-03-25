Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Senate Moves Toward Vote on Stimulus Package

The Senate moved toward voting on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package designed to shield the economy from the ravages of the new coronavirus pandemic, after the effort hit snags earlier in the day. 

 
Trump Says Parts of U.S. Could Go Back to Work in a Few Weeks

President Trump said restrictions on economic activity could be lifted in some parts of the country but not others as his administration works to develop a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks. 

 
Dow's Rise Caps Its First Back-to-Back Gain Since February

The S&P and Dow rose as investors parsed details of the stimulus package designed to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Singapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as all three key industries of manufacturing, construction and services contracted in the period. 

 
Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

Canadian officials said the country's economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to expand its original fiscal-stimulus package. 

 
Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses. 

 
Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action. 

 
U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling. 

 
Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aU.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill
RE
12:10aU.S. Senate poised to vote on passage of $2 trillion coronavirus bill
RE
12:10aWhat's in the $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
12:06aSenate Passes Massive Stimulus Package
DJ
12:04aKorea central bank rolls out 'QE-light' to ease virus pain
RE
12:03aARCHITECT OF CAPITOL : Continuous Care of the U.S. Capitol Roof
PU
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Update Webcast Details
PU
03/25CHINA, U.S. TO SET ASIDE DIFFERENCES IN G20 CORONAVIRUS SUMMIT : Scmp
RE
03/25PATRICK J  LEAHY : Menendez, Leahy Urge President to Use Upcoming G20 Meeting to Coordinate International Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03/25Japan to set up coronavirus HQ, possible step to emergency declaration - media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group