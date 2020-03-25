Senate Moves Toward Vote on Stimulus Package

The Senate moved toward voting on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package designed to shield the economy from the ravages of the new coronavirus pandemic, after the effort hit snags earlier in the day.

Trump Says Parts of U.S. Could Go Back to Work in a Few Weeks

President Trump said restrictions on economic activity could be lifted in some parts of the country but not others as his administration works to develop a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks.

Dow's Rise Caps Its First Back-to-Back Gain Since February

The S&P and Dow rose as investors parsed details of the stimulus package designed to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as all three key industries of manufacturing, construction and services contracted in the period.

Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

Canadian officials said the country's economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to expand its original fiscal-stimulus package.

Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses.

Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action.

U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling.

Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis.