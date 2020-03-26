Global Stocks Mixed After Back-to-Back Gains in Dow

Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region diverged on Thursday as investors weighed new developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the progress of an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package in the U.S.

Senate Passes Massive Stimulus Package

The Senate approved the largest economic stimulus package in recent memory, moving the estimated $2 trillion bill to the House as Congress seeks to give American families and businesses a financial shield against the ravages of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Says Parts of U.S. Could Go Back to Work in a Few Weeks

President Trump said restrictions on economic activity could be lifted in some parts of the country but not others as his administration works to develop a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks.

Coronavirus Cases Surpass 60,000 in U.S.; Spain Death Toll Overtakes China

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 60,000, led by a continued surge of infections in New York, as lawmakers worked to soften the economic consequences of the pandemic that has shut down wide swaths of the country.

Singapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as all three key industries of manufacturing, construction and services contracted in the period.

Bank of Korea to Supply Unlimited Liquidity for 3 Months

The limitless liquidity will be in place until June via weekly repurchase-agreement transactions with an expanded number of securities firms and other financial institutions, the Bank of Korea said.

Europe Splits Over Proposed New Debt to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

European leaders are preparing to spar Thursday over whether to issue common debt to ease economic pressure on embattled countries like Italy, reviving memories of the region's sovereign debt crisis nearly a decade ago.

Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

Canadian officials said the country's economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to expand its original fiscal-stimulus package.

Appetite for Blue-Chip Corporate Bonds Improves Amid Market Stress

Business giants including Nike, McDonald's and Pfizer were among those poised to sell bonds Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Comcast and Mastercard a day earlier.

Why $2 Trillion Could Be Just the Start

If federal stimulus isn't distributed quickly enough, or if the fear of coronavirus infection drags on too long, even the mammoth $2 trillion government package may not be enough to avoid huge job losses.