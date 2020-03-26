Record 3.28 Million File for U.S. Jobless Benefits

More than 3 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the new coronavirus hit the economy. A strong labor market had kept the U.S. economy humming for a decade-and then, in a matter of days, it stopped.

Powell Says Economy May Be in Recession, Virus Will Dictate Timetable

The chairman of the Federal Reserve said the Fed's job now is to make sure businesses of all sizes can have a bridge of support so that the economy can recover faster.

Global Stocks Slide as U.S. Jobless Claims Hit Record

U.S. stock futures retreated as unemployment claims soared, offering fresh cues on caused by the coronavirus pandemic amid a shutdown of wide swaths of the country.

ECB Begins New Bond Purchases, Throwing Weight Behind Virus-Hit Nations

The European Central Bank sent a powerful signal to investors that it will aggressively support Italy and other indebted eurozone countries that are battling the coronavirus, starting purchases under a new EUR750 billion ($812 billion) bond-buying program.

Coronavirus Pandemic's Global Economic Toll Mounts

Singapore said it was bracing for what could be its deepest-ever recession, while European data showed tumbling business and consumer confidence.

Senate Approves Near $2 Trillion Virus Relief Package

The Senate approved the largest economic stimulus package in recent memory, moving the estimated $2 trillion bill to the House as Congress seeks to give American families and businesses a financial shield against the ravages of the new coronavirus pandemic.

India to Spend $22.5 Billion to Help Poor Survive Coronavirus Shutdown

India's government unveiled $22.5 billion in spending to help the country's poor survive the nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Corporate Insiders Are Betting on a Rebound in Stocks

Corporate insiders are buying stock in their own companies at a pace not seen in years, a sign they are betting on a rebound after a coronavirus-induced rout.

Stock Analysts Now Need to Be Credit Analysts

In the coronavirus pandemic, stock analysts have a new job: credit analysis.