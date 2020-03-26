Log in
03/26/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
G-20 Nations Pledge $5 Trillion to Spur Global Economic Recovery From Coronavirus

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations said that they would collectively spend more than $5 trillion trying to insulate the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and help speed a recovery. 

 
Mnuchin Says U.S. Financial Markets to Remain Open

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed the importance of keeping financial markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't rule out limiting trading hours. 

 
Dow Enters New Bull Market With a 6% Rally

The Dow industrials rose more than 1,300 points, putting it 20% above its recent low and back into bull-market territory, despite unemployment claims soaring in a fresh sign of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S., China Trade Blame for Virus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

The frayed relationship between the two governments contrasts with the way Washington and Beijing cooperated during the financial crisis. 

 
A Q&A With Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says lawmakers shouldn't get hung up on how to precisely target economic aid. "We just have to get over it, err on the side of getting more help out there," Neel Kashkari says. 

 
Coronavirus Rattles Shipping Industry as Supply Shock Moves to Demand Decline

Container ship operators that canceled more than half their sailings to China as coronavirus-driven restrictions froze work at its ports last month are bracing for a second wave of disruption. 

 
As Saudis Shop Discounted Crude, Refiners Say 'No Thanks'

The dynamic threatens the sustainability of a price war and battle for market share started by Riyadh. 

 
Banks Urged to Issue More Small-Dollar Loans in Response to Outbreak

Banks should re-enter the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash strapped-customers in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus, a group of regulators said on Thursday. 

 
Record Rise in Jobless Claims Halts Historic Run of Employment Growth

More than 3 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the new coronavirus hit the economy. A strong labor market had kept the U.S. economy humming for a decade-and then, in a matter of days, it stopped. 

 
Washington's Trillions Alone Can't Stop the Jobpocalypse

The massive jump in U.S. unemployment insurance claims last week doesn't tell you precisely how bad the hit to the job market is going to be. It does show that it is going to be horrible.

