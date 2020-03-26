Log in
03/26/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
G-20 Nations Pledge $5 Trillion to Spur Global Economic Recovery From Coronavirus

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations said that they would collectively spend more than $5 trillion trying to insulate the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and help speed a recovery. 

 
Dow Rallies 6.4% After Stimulus Vote

The Dow industrials rose more than 1,300 points, putting it 20% above its recent low and back into bull-market territory, despite unemployment claims soaring in a fresh sign of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Plunged

Profits of China's large industrial firms fell sharply in the first two months, weighed by falling producer prices and increased costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. 

 
Mnuchin Forms Task Force on Mortgage Firms' Cash Crunch

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has formed a task force to recommend ways to ease a cash crunch that is expected to afflict mortgage firms as homeowners stop making payments on their home loans. 

 
Mnuchin Says U.S. Financial Markets to Remain Open

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed the importance of keeping financial markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't rule out limiting trading hours. 

 
U.S., China Trade Blame for Virus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

The frayed relationship between the two governments contrasts with the way Washington and Beijing cooperated during the financial crisis. 

 
A Q&A With Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says lawmakers shouldn't get hung up on how to precisely target economic aid. "We just have to get over it, err on the side of getting more help out there," Neel Kashkari says. 

 
U.S. Again Limits Iraq's Waiver to Import Energy From Iran

Washington cut its latest exemption to 30 days and sanctioned individuals and groups it accuses of channeling money to a unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guard 

 
S&P Cuts Mexico on Coronavirus Fallout

S&P Global Ratings cut Mexico's sovereign credit score, saying it expected fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the drop in oil prices to cause the economy to contract for a second consecutive year. 

 
U.K. Car Production to Slump as Coronavirus Shuts Plants

U.K. car manufacturing is expected to fall by about 18% this year as plants shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, an industry body said Friday as it reported a fall in production during February.

