03/27/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise After U.S. Rally

Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly traded higher Friday, following a rally in U.S. markets as the government moved closer to approving the largest economic-relief package in history. 

 
G-20 Nations Pledge $5 Trillion to Spur Global Economic Recovery From Coronavirus

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations said that they would collectively spend more than $5 trillion trying to insulate the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and help speed a recovery. 

 
China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Plunged

Profits of China's large industrial firms fell sharply in the first two months, weighed by falling producer prices and increased costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. 

 
Dow Rallies 6.4% After Stimulus Vote

The Dow industrials rose more than 1,300 points, putting it 20% above its recent low and back into bull-market territory, despite unemployment claims soaring in a fresh sign of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
House Leaders Rush to Get Quorum for Vote on $2 Trillion Rescue Package

House leaders were scrambling to bring back enough legislators to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package after a Republican lawmaker suggested he might object to holding the vote using a procedure that avoids putting members on the record. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top China's

The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most novel coronavirus cases in the world, marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. 

 
U.S., China Trade Blame for Virus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

The frayed relationship between the two governments contrasts with the way Washington and Beijing cooperated during the financial crisis. 

 
Mnuchin Forms Task Force on Mortgage Firms' Cash Crunch

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has formed a task force to recommend ways to ease a cash crunch that is expected to afflict mortgage firms as homeowners stop making payments on their home loans. 

 
Mnuchin Says U.S. Financial Markets to Remain Open

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed the importance of keeping financial markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't rule out limiting trading hours. 

 
U.S. to Take Stakes in Airlines in Exchange for Grants, Mnuchin Says

The federal government would take stakes in air carriers in exchange for billions in direct grants to the companies, as part of a $2 trillion economic rescue package, according to people familiar with the matter.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
