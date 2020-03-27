U.S. Stock Futures Drop, Signaling End to Three-Day Rally

Dow futures declined, signaling an end to a three-day rally in equities as volatility returns to markets amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's toll on human lives and the economy.

High-Frequency Traders Feast on Volatile Market

Fast-trading investors have made big profits during the market's volatility, with strategies ranging from sophisticated computer algorithms to ones as simple as "selling the rips and buying the dips."

Coronavirus Brings Big Gain to Mall Bears

Hedge-fund manager Marc Rosenthal's wager on the demise of U.S. shopping malls nearly crippled his business last year. Now the trade is delivering paper gains exceeding 100%.

U.S., China Trade Blame for Virus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

The frayed relationship between the two governments contrasts with the way Washington and Beijing cooperated during the financial crisis.

House Leaders Rush to Get Quorum for Vote on $2 Trillion Rescue Package

House leaders were scrambling to bring back enough legislators to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package after a Republican lawmaker suggested he might object to holding the vote using a procedure that avoids putting members on the record.

ETFs Have Passed Their Covid-19 Stress Test

Despite cases of dislocation during the coronavirus selloff, exchange-traded bond funds are proving an integral part of today's financial architecture.

EU Readies Fresh Virus Response, But Details Scant

European Union leaders agreed to ready options for further economic steps to respond to the coronavirus but pledged no specific new action to scale up the region's fiscal response to the crisis.

G-20 Nations Pledge $5 Trillion to Spur Global Economic Recovery From Coronavirus

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations said that they would collectively spend more than $5 trillion trying to insulate the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and help speed a recovery.

China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Plunged

Profits of China's large industrial firms fell sharply in the first two months, weighed by falling producer prices and increased costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.