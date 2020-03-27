Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/27/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Bostic Says Central Bank Remains Ready to Add Support if Needed

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said more support from the U.S. central bank may be on tap should it see a need and a way to help the economy and financial system navigate the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Stocks Drop, Pulling Back After Three-Day Rally

U.S. stocks dropped but held on to big weekly gains as the House sent an economic rescue package to President Trump and the U.S. overtook China as the country with the most cases of coronavirus. 

 
House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The House quickly approved a sweeping economic relief bill after lawmakers hustled back to the Capitol and rejected a GOP lawmaker's effort to delay the legislation, sending the stimulus package to President Trump's desk. 

 
Regulators Adjust U.S. Bank Capital Requirements to Encourage Lending

U.S. regulators gave banks a reprieve from new accounting standards that require lenders to book losses on soured loans more quickly, the latest step designed to encourage banks to keep lending during the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Measures Could Cut Economic Activity by a Quarter, Report Says

Measures to curb the coronavirus could lower economic activity in the U.S. and other developed countries 20% to 25%, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 40 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 40 in the past week to 624, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Bank of Canada Issues Half-Percentage Point Emergency Rate Cut

The nation's central bank lowered its benchmark overnight interest rate to 0.25% to address the economic consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Mnuchin Expects Strong Economic Rebound After Coronavirus Shutdowns End

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday he expects the economy to rebound strongly after widespread shutdowns to contain the novel coronavirus are lifted, adding that the government is working at "lightning speed" to provide support. 

 
Coronavirus Sparks a Global Gold Rush

Epic shortage spooks doomsday preppers and bankers alike; 'Unaffordium and unobtanium' 

 
Pennsylvania, With Most Jobless Claims in U.S., Could Foretell High Numbers Elsewhere

Pennsylvania, the nation's fifth-most populous state, recorded the largest number of unemployment claims in the U.S., an outsize spike that suggests other states could report higher numbers ahead.

