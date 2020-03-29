Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: First Glimpse of Pandemic's Effect on U.S. Payrolls

Economic data out this week are expected to reflect efforts to contain-and rebound from-the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Stock-Index Futures and Oil Decline

U.S. stock-index futures, global equities and oil prices fell after a roller-coaster ride last week that marked the Dow Jones Industrial Average's biggest weekly gain since 1938. 

 
Singapore Central Bank Eases Currency Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

UPDATED: The Monetary Authority of Singapore eased its currency policy on Monday, citing severe contractions in the local and global economies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
U.S. Extends Social-Distancing Guidelines Until End of April

President Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks. 

 
BOJ Eases Criteria for Current Account Transactions Amid Virus Fight

The Bank of Japan said Monday that it eased the criteria for commercial banks that hold a current account at the central bank, the latest attempt to support financial intermediation functions. 

 
Coronavirus Pushes Some Emerging Markets to Brink of Default

As investors fled emerging-market bonds in recent weeks in favor of haven assets, bond yields for the most vulnerable economies have skyrocketed. 

 
Alaska Air Group, Ford Motor, CVS Health: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news. 

 
U.S. Rebuffs Calls to Close Stock Market

The S&P 500 has fallen 25% since mid-February and volatility has been unprecedented. 

 
Fed Considering Additional Support for State, Local Government Finance

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge. 

 
Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Big Gains

U.S. stocks closed lower but held on to big weekly gains as the House sent an economic rescue package to President Trump and the U.S. overtook China as the country with the most cases of coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aSouth Korea exports to grow for second month but recovery at risk
RE
03/29Dollar, yen up as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis
RE
03/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/29China still has ample room for monetary policy adjustment, central bank adviser says
RE
03/29South Korea coronavirus cases rise steadily, more financial aid expected
RE
03/29Singapore Central Bank Eases Currency Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic -- Update
DJ
03/29China may issue new policies to stimulate auto demand - vice industry minister
RE
03/29PEAK RESOURCES : Tanzania Special Mining Licence Update
PU
03/29STEEL & TUBE : Papakura High Connection - S.W.E.P
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CRUDE OIL : Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB rec..
3China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Provides Update on the Impact of COVID-19 on Business Operations and Clinical Progra..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group