News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/30/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Markets Gain as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close

U.S. stock-index futures edged up and some equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced, while oil prices crept higher after registering fresh multiyear lows. 

 
China Factory Activity Gauge Rebounds in March

An official gauge of China's manufacturing activity rebounded strongly in March as factory production resumed after the coronavirus epidemic was largely put under control in the country. 

 
Shale Producers Ask Texas to Cut Oil Output

Two leading shale producers in America's hottest oilfield are formally asking Texas regulators to consider curtailing crude output in the state as the industry grapples with collapsing demand and plunging prices. 

 
Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Recovery

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New Fed Data Point to Economic Pain and Worrisome Ebbing in Inflation

Regional Feds are tallying up an ugly economic picture with the first readings to reflect the new coronavirus crisis. 

 
Energy Crisis Intensifies as Oil Tumbles to 18-Year Low

The oil crash deepened, sending prices to an 18-year low in a stark demonstration of how the coronavirus is crippling fuel demand and leaving consumers unable to take advantage at the pump. 

 
Wheat and Rice Prices Surge in Coronavirus Lockdown

Difficulties moving grain within countries and across borders, coupled with frenzied buying, could exacerbate the impact of the pandemic on the global food market. 

 
Can Businesses Survive Until It Is Business as Usual?

It is like a switch has been shut off in the economy. The key is for businesses to survive until the lights come back on. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Increased in February

The number of houses going under contract rose in February before the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., the National Association of Realtors said Monday. 

 
Small-Business Loans for Coronavirus Expected to Start Friday, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects details will be released later Monday on how small businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic can tap a new loan program likely as soon as Friday.

