Markets Gain as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close

U.S. stock-index futures edged up and some equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced, while oil prices crept higher after registering fresh multiyear lows.

China's Coronavirus-Hit Economy Shows Signs of Renewed Life

A reading of manufacturing activity rebounded sharply from record lows after the virus first appeared, but analysts say the economy has a ways to go to return to pre-outbreak levels.

Shale Producers Ask Texas to Cut Oil Output

Two leading shale producers in America's hottest oilfield are formally asking Texas regulators to consider curtailing crude output in the state as the industry grapples with collapsing demand and plunging prices.

Energy Crisis Intensifies as Oil Tumbles to 18-Year Low

The oil crash deepened, sending prices to an 18-year low in a stark demonstration of how the coronavirus is crippling fuel demand and leaving consumers unable to take advantage at the pump.

British Consumers Worry About a Coronavirus-Driven Slowdown

A trend of improving consumer sentiment in the U.K. faltered in March as Britons worried that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic would harm the nation's economy.

Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Recovery

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock Investors Buy Into Corporate Bond Surge

Companies ranging from Oracle to Nike are borrowing record amounts in the investment-grade bond market to build cash before the full impact of the novel coronavirus hits the U.S. economy.

New Fed Data Point to Economic Pain and Worrisome Ebbing in Inflation

Regional Feds are tallying up an ugly economic picture with the first readings to reflect the new coronavirus crisis.

Wheat and Rice Prices Surge in Coronavirus Lockdown

Difficulties moving grain within countries and across borders, coupled with frenzied buying, could exacerbate the impact of the pandemic on the global food market.

Can Businesses Survive Until It Is Business as Usual?

It is like a switch has been shut off in the economy. The key is for businesses to survive until the lights come back on.