Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Fed to Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it will launch a temporary lending facility that will allow foreign central banks with accounts at the Fed to convert their holdings of Treasuries into dollars, its latest bid to alleviate strains in global markets. 

 
Global Stocks on Track for Worst Quarter Since 2008

U.S. stock futures ticked lower, with global equities poised to close out their worst quarter since the financial crisis as the coronavirus chills economic activity and rattles investor confidence. 

 
Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm

Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility. 

 
Steven Mnuchin Is Trying to Rescue the Economy From the Coronavirus

The Treasury secretary is in charge of executing an unprecedented government spending surge in the coming weeks, delivering grants and loans to businesses, sending checks to millions of American households and expanding unemployment benefits amid soaring layoffs. 

 
Real-Estate Lending Funds Feeling Squeezed by Banks and Developers

As the novel coronavirus causes turmoil in property markets, some of the most risk-hungry real estate lenders are starting to come under pressure. 

 
Grocery-Store Rush Spurs Big Gains in Sleepy OJ Futures

Orange juice was the best-performing commodity in the first quarter, ahead of gold and just below U.S. Treasury bonds. 

 
Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

Copper prices are on track for their worst start to a year in more than three decades. Some investors think the biggest blows from the coronavirus crisis may still lie ahead. 

 
Oil-Price War Batters Poorer OPEC Members

With Saudi Arabia preparing to flood oil markets, countries including Iraq and Venezuela are cutting expenditures even as they confront the coronavirus. 

 
Swedish Government Sees GDP Contracting 4%

The Swedish economy could contract by 4% this year while unemployment is expected to top 9% as the supply-and-demand shock from the coronavirus outbreak hits the Nordic nation's economy, the country's finance minister said. 

 
The Oil Glut Is Getting Critical

The world's most important commodity is becoming more valuable to store than to use. Normally consumers would at least reap a consolation prize from the price collapse that is ripping apart energy producers' balance sheets, but few want to fill their cars or take a flight these days. Instead, at least some firms in the energy complex may turn a tidy profit.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Less air traffic in February 2020
PU
09:40aGlobal banking systems may need recapitalisation, restructuring following slowdown - IMF
RE
09:39aCanadian Producer Prices Fell 0.3% in January
DJ
09:38aWall Street opens lower on final day of torrid quarter
RE
09:36aSTATEMENT : Essential Services
PU
09:34aU.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated Before Pandemic
DJ
09:33aFed broadens access to dollars with repo agreement for foreign central banks
RE
09:28aCanadian Economy Advanced 0.1% in January
DJ
09:27aLockdown knocks UK daily electricity demand by 10% - grid
RE
09:24aSouth Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group