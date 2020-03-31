Fed to Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it will launch a temporary lending facility that will allow foreign central banks with accounts at the Fed to convert their holdings of Treasuries into dollars, its latest bid to alleviate strains in global markets.

Global Stocks on Track for Worst Quarter Since 2008

U.S. stock futures ticked lower, with global equities poised to close out their worst quarter since the financial crisis as the coronavirus chills economic activity and rattles investor confidence.

Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm

Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility.

Steven Mnuchin Is Trying to Rescue the Economy From the Coronavirus

The Treasury secretary is in charge of executing an unprecedented government spending surge in the coming weeks, delivering grants and loans to businesses, sending checks to millions of American households and expanding unemployment benefits amid soaring layoffs.

Real-Estate Lending Funds Feeling Squeezed by Banks and Developers

As the novel coronavirus causes turmoil in property markets, some of the most risk-hungry real estate lenders are starting to come under pressure.

Grocery-Store Rush Spurs Big Gains in Sleepy OJ Futures

Orange juice was the best-performing commodity in the first quarter, ahead of gold and just below U.S. Treasury bonds.

Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

Copper prices are on track for their worst start to a year in more than three decades. Some investors think the biggest blows from the coronavirus crisis may still lie ahead.

Oil-Price War Batters Poorer OPEC Members

With Saudi Arabia preparing to flood oil markets, countries including Iraq and Venezuela are cutting expenditures even as they confront the coronavirus.

Swedish Government Sees GDP Contracting 4%

The Swedish economy could contract by 4% this year while unemployment is expected to top 9% as the supply-and-demand shock from the coronavirus outbreak hits the Nordic nation's economy, the country's finance minister said.

The Oil Glut Is Getting Critical

The world's most important commodity is becoming more valuable to store than to use. Normally consumers would at least reap a consolation prize from the price collapse that is ripping apart energy producers' balance sheets, but few want to fill their cars or take a flight these days. Instead, at least some firms in the energy complex may turn a tidy profit.