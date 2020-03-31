Stocks on Track for Worst Quarter Since 2008

U.S. stocks are headed toward their worst quarter since the financial crisis, a stunning blow for the market that few investors could have anticipated at the start of the year.

Trump Calls for New $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

President Trump called for infrastructure investment to be a part of a fourth congressional coronavirus relief package, citing low interest rates.

Junk Bonds Show Signs of Life

Investors are showing more appetite for speculative-grade corporate bonds and loans, the latest sign of easing credit-market conditions after markets seized up earlier in March.

Oil Rallies But Remains on Track for Large March Drop

Oil prices rose, paring some of their slide from a day earlier but remaining on track for their largest drop in any month ever as the coronavirus crisis dents fuel demand.

Credit Hedge Fund Suspends Redemptions in Sign of Market Stress

Hedge fund EJF Capital LLC told clients it was suspending redemptions from one of its funds for the foreseeable future because it didn't want to be a forced seller in what it called 'dysfunctional' credit markets.

Fed to Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it will launch a temporary lending facility that will allow foreign central banks with accounts at the Fed to convert their holdings of Treasurys into dollars, its latest bid to alleviate strains in global markets.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated Before Pandemic

Home-price growth accelerated in January, the latest indication the U.S. housing market was set for a strong year before the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Ramps Up Trade System With Iran Despite U.S. Threats

In a move designed to circumvent sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran, European countries closed their first transaction with the Islamic Republic using a trade mechanism that the Trump administration has heavily criticized.

China's Coronavirus-Hit Economy Shows Signs of Renewed Life

A reading of manufacturing activity rebounded sharply from record lows after the virus first appeared, but analysts say the economy has a ways to go to return to pre-outbreak levels.

Lumber Markets Hint at Housing Slowdown

Lumber futures have plummeted of late and mills are dramatically dialing back production of two-by-fours, plywood and other building materials.