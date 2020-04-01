Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/01/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Futures Fall After S&P Suffers Worst Quarter Since 2008

In morning trading hours in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures fell 1.1%. Global equity benchmarks were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5% lower. Australia's ASX 200 was up 2.3%. 

 
China Factory Activity Expanded Slightly in March, Private Gauge Shows

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity in March rebounded from a record low, in line with official data suggesting early signs of economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Glynn's Take: Scope Now for Optimism in Australia

There's growing scope to believe that Australia's economy won't be catatonic for much longer. After months of terrifying images from Wuhan, the lights are coming back on in China. 

 
Trump Calls for New $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

President Trump called for infrastructure investment to be a part of a fourth congressional coronavirus relief package, citing low interest rates. 

 
White House Projects 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. Coronavirus Deaths

President Trump gave his starkest warning to date about the pandemic that is coursing its way across the country, with a peak of infections in the U.S. still projected to be at least two weeks away. 

 
Fed's Mester Doesn't Regret Her FOMC Dissent

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester said that when it comes to the formal opposition she offered to the full scope of the central bank's last interest-rate cut, she doesn't regret it. 

 
Junk Bonds Show Signs of Life

Investors are showing more appetite for speculative-grade corporate bonds and loans, the latest sign of easing credit-market conditions after markets seized up earlier in March. 

 
Oil Rallies But Still Posts Historic March Drop

U.S. oil prices rose, paring some of their slide from a day earlier but still recording their largest drop in any month ever as the coronavirus crisis dents fuel demand. 

 
Credit Hedge Fund Suspends Redemptions in Sign of Market Stress

Hedge fund EJF Capital LLC told clients it was suspending redemptions from one of its funds for the foreseeable future because it didn't want to be a forced seller in what it called 'dysfunctional' credit markets. 

 
Fed Launches New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The central bank launched its latest lending program to alleviate market strains by allowing foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasurys into dollars.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.84% 21917.16 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
HANG SENG 1.59% 23503.16 Real-time Quote.-16.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 7813.498914 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 7700.09798 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
NIKKEI 225 -4.50% 18065.41 Real-time Quote.-18.04%
S&P 500 -1.60% 2584.59 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
S&P/ASX 200 3.58% 5258.6 Real-time Quote.-27.55%
