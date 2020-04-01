U.S. Futures and Global Stocks Fall After Dire Quarter

U.S. stock futures declined after leading benchmarks closed out their worst quarter since the global financial crisis.

Workers Return to China's Factories, but Coronavirus Hurts Global Demand

Chinese factory activity expanded in March, following sharp contractions in January and February, but sluggish demand, dampened hopes for a speedy recovery.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Hits Near 8-Year Low

The IHS Markit eurozone manufacturing PMI fell in March to 44.5 from 49.2 in February. That's the lowest reading in 92 months but wasn't a surprise as the flash estimate was 44.8.

German Retail Sales Surge

German retail sales rose 6.4% in February, as shoppers stocked up on food and other essentials in anticipation of lockdowns to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Glynn's Take: Scope Now for Optimism in Australia

There's growing scope to believe that Australia's economy won't be catatonic for much longer. After months of terrifying images from Wuhan, the lights are coming back on in China.

Trump Calls for New $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

President Trump called for infrastructure investment to be a part of a fourth congressional coronavirus relief package, citing low interest rates.

White House Projects 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. Coronavirus Deaths

President Trump gave his starkest warning to date about the pandemic that is coursing its way across the country, with a peak of infections in the U.S. still projected to be at least two weeks away.

Fed's Mester Doesn't Regret Her FOMC Dissent

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester said that when it comes to the formal opposition she offered to the full scope of the central bank's last interest-rate cut, she doesn't regret it.

Junk Bonds Show Signs of Life

Investors are showing more appetite for speculative-grade corporate bonds and loans, the latest sign of easing credit-market conditions after markets seized up earlier in March.

Fed Launches New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The central bank launched its latest lending program to alleviate market strains by allowing foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasurys into dollars.