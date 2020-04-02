Global Stocks Steady After Selloff, Oil Leaps 10%

Stocks held steady after U.S. equities endured their worst start to a new quarter on record, while oil jumped 10% on hopes of an end to the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Fed Temporarily Eases Capital Requirements for Big Banks

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was temporarily taking steps to ease an obscure capital requirement for large banks to address strained conditions in the Treasury market.

Trump to Meet With Oil CEOs About Helping Industry

President Trump is set to meet Friday with the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss government measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash.

Fed's Rosengren Says Americans' Confidence in Coronavirus Measures Will Determine Economic Damage

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank had been working to limit financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic, but that the scale of the disruption would ultimately hinge on Americans' confidence that public-health measures had halted the spread of the virus.

U.S. Plant Workplaces Emerge as Coronavirus Battlegrounds

Tensions are breaking out between employers and workers across the U.S. as some companies push to keep producing during the coronavirus pandemic and some employees push back over health concerns and other issues.

FCC Moves to Boost Wi-Fi Speed

The Federal Communications Commission will vote April 23 on allowing Wi-Fi devices to access a wider swath of airwaves than they currently use.

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts as Virus Hits Factories

Factories across the U.S., Asia and Europe cut output and jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, a sign the global economy has entered a deep freeze as governments lock down their populations.

U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 27,000 Jobs Amid Coronavirus

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost 27,000 jobs through March 12, a report showed, as businesses, particularly smaller firms, felt the impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge in Latest Week

Inventories of crude oil rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, three times more than expected, while gasoline stockpiles also surged amid shrinking demand due to coronavirus, government data showed.

The Great Markets Unwind Might Be Pausing, but Traders Aren't Relaxed

Beneath the surface of Wednesday's tumultuous trading are signs that several influential types of investors have worked through a pile of money-losing bets, which could bring more stability back to markets.