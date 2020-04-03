Log in
04/03/2020 | 09:27am EDT
U.S. Employers Cut 701,000 Jobs in March

The March jobs report shows the start of a collapse that could shed all the U.S. jobs added by employers in the past decade and push the unemployment rate to record highs. 

 
Global Stocks Edge Lower as Oil Prices Jump

Stock markets around the world fell, as oil continued its rebound and fresh data showed the unprecedented impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on economic activity. 

 
Saudis, Russia to Debate Oil Cuts, Pushing Crude Sharply Higher

An alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is set to debate production cuts of at least 6 million barrels a day Monday and consider inviting U.S. producers to participate, according to officials. Brent crude was 9% higher. 

 
'Recession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets

With the start of a new quarter, the market entered another stretch of volatility. 

 
Global Coronavirus Cases Post Largest-Ever Daily Increase

Governments are making longer-term plans for daily life under the coronavirus pandemic as new cases ticked up to another record and the global count of confirmed infections swept past one million. 

 
Now Banks' Problem Is Too Much Cash

The Federal Reserve has succeeded in flooding the market with cash. The challenge now is convincing everyone to use it. 

 
Coronavirus Battle Throws Open Eurozone's Divide

The euro survived its debt crisis, but the wounds never fully healed. A lasting economic and political rift threatens the currency area unless it can engineer a strong fiscal response to the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Mortgage Relief Off to Rocky Start

Servicers during the coronavirus crisis are supposed to let many homeowners suspend monthly payments. Just getting someone to pick up the phone can be hard. 

 
Pandemic Sparks Price Surge for Alcohol Used in Hand Sanitizer

A key ingredient in hand sanitizers and medical disinfectants has become hard to obtain, triggering its price to surge to an all-time high.

