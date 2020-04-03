Log in
04/03/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Drop as Investors Digest Jobs-Market Collapse

U.S. stocks and government bond yields fell after new data showed that March was the worst month for job losses since the last financial crisis. 

 
U.S. Employers Cut 701,000 Jobs in March

The March jobs report shows the start of a collapse that could shed all the U.S. jobs added by employers in the past decade and push the unemployment rate to record highs. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Index Suffers Record Decline

The U.S. services sector suffered a record fall in activity in March amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus-and analysts warned that subsequent months could show further declines. 

 
Trump Administration Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test positive for the new coronavirus, is still under serious consideration. But shuttering platforms would also curtail U.S. oil production amid a world-wide glut that has sent prices plummeting. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise

An alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is set to debate production cuts of at least 6 million barrels a day Monday and consider inviting U.S. producers to participate, according to officials. Brent crude was up 12%. 

 
Dollar Funding Strains Ease in International Markets

In a sign of receding tensions in international finance, the cost to borrow dollars against other currencies markets has sharply reversed in recent days. A huge shortage of dollars now appears to have turned into an equally large oversupply. 

 
Global Coronavirus Cases Post Largest-Ever Daily Increase

Governments are making longer-term plans for daily life under the coronavirus pandemic as new cases ticked up to another record and the global count of confirmed infections swept past one million. 

 
'Recession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets

With the start of a new quarter, the market entered another stretch of volatility. 

 
The Bare Necessities You Need for a Bear Market

Remain calm. Get big. Move sideways, slowly. A lot of advice for surviving a falling stock market will sound familiar to backwoods hikers who've had grizzly encounters. 

 
Now Banks' Problem Is Too Much Cash

The Federal Reserve has succeeded in flooding the market with cash. The challenge now is convincing everyone to use it.

