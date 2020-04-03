Stocks Drop as Investors Digest Jobs-Market Collapse

U.S. stocks and government bond yields fell after new data showed that March was the worst month for job losses since the last financial crisis.

U.S. Employers Cut 701,000 Jobs in March

The March jobs report shows the start of a collapse that could shed all the U.S. jobs added by employers in the past decade and push the unemployment rate to record highs.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 62 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 62 in the past week to 562, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Trump Administration Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test positive for the new coronavirus, is still under serious consideration. But shuttering platforms would also curtail U.S. oil production amid a world-wide glut that has sent prices plummeting.

U.S. Service-Sector Index Suffers Record Decline

The U.S. services sector suffered a record fall in activity in March amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus-and analysts warned that subsequent months could show further declines.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise

U.S. oil companies are split over the proposed cooperation between the three biggest crude-producing nations.

Dollar Funding Strains Ease in International Markets

In a sign of receding tensions in international finance, the cost to borrow dollars against other currencies markets has sharply reversed in recent days. A huge shortage of dollars now appears to have turned into an equally large oversupply.

New York Records Largest Single-Day Death Toll From Coronavirus

The pandemic's toll on the U.S. intensified, as both New York and the country reported their highest daily rise in deaths from the new coronavirus and an abysmal March jobs report pointed to a deeper labor-market collapse.

'Recession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets

With the start of a new quarter, the market entered another stretch of volatility.

The Bare Necessities You Need for a Bear Market

Remain calm. Get big. Move sideways, slowly. A lot of advice for surviving a falling stock market will sound familiar to backwoods hikers who've had grizzly encounters.