News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/05/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes

Economic data out this week is likely to reflect mounting damage from the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. 

 
OPEC, Allies Set to Debate Oil Cuts as Saudis Delay Pricing Move

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with other oil-producing nations including Canada and Russia, aiming to negotiate a truce in a Saudi-Russia fight for market share that has cratered oil prices over the past month. 

 
Trump Pledges Support for Embattled Oil Industry

The president promised oil-industry leaders the government would help revive the industry during a much anticipated White House meeting Friday. 

 
Emerging-Market Economies Brace for Coronavirus Hit

Average economic output across developing nations is expected to shrink for the first time since reliable records began in 1951. The pandemic's fallout will likely affect manufacturing, tourism and remittances. 

 
Fed Unlikely to Order Big U.S. Banks to Suspend Dividends

U.S. banks will likely be allowed to keep paying dividends to shareholders, even as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to create a mountain of bad loans that could eventually weaken the lenders. 

 
Stocks Drop as Investors Digest Jobs-Market Collapse

U.S. stocks and government bond yields fell after new data showed that March was the worst month for job losses since the last financial crisis. 

 
U.S. Employers Cut 701,000 Jobs in March

The March jobs report shows the start of a collapse that could shed all the U.S. jobs added by employers in the past decade and push the unemployment rate to record highs. 

 
Small Business Loan Program Makes Bumpy Start

Some of the nation's biggest lenders say they weren't yet able to process loan applications under the federal program, frustrating business owners struggling to stay afloat. 

 
Half of Small Businesses Haven't Paid Rent for April, Early Poll Suggests

About half of U.S. small businesses haven't paid their full rent or mortgage yet this month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey suggests. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 62 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 62 in the past week to 562, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

