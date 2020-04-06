Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Rally, Oil Drops Amid Volatility

Global equities rose as investors cheered early signals that lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe were helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Credit Markets Show Signs of Stabilizing After Fed Intervention

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit market crunch. 

 
Got an Airplane In Your Portfolio? Get Ready for a Long Descent

Aircraft aren't worth what they were just three months ago. This looks like just the beginning of a long, uncomfortable landing. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes

Economic data out this week is likely to reflect mounting damage from the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. 

 
OPEC, Allies Set to Debate Oil Cuts as Saudis Delay Pricing Move

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with other oil-producing nations including Canada and Russia, aiming to negotiate a truce in a Saudi-Russia fight for market share that has cratered oil prices over the past month. 

 
The False Choice Between Lockdowns and the Economy

Countries without lockdowns are in a state of economic free fall too. Less-strict efforts to prevent the spread of the virus may have negative consequences of their own that haven't yet been widely accepted. 

 
German Factory Orders Drop

German manufacturing orders fell 1.4% in February, slightly better than the drop expected by economists, although the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic had yet to be felt. 

 
EU Steps Up to Fight Virus Crisis-and Show It Can Deliver

After a slow and divisive response to the coronavirus challenge, the EU hopes its spending plans will help pull the trade bloc together. 

 
Japan Set to Declare Virus Emergency as Government Plans $1 Tln Stimulus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to propose a 108 trillion yen economic package to respond to the virus, including 6 trillion yen in direct cash payments to families.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aSwedish Unemployment Rising at Faster Rate Than During Financial Crisis
DJ
07:37a'Sustainable' funds a safer harbour in coronavirus market meltdown
RE
07:25aJPMorgan CEO Dimon does not rule out suspending 2020 dividend due to coronavirus crisis
RE
07:21aHungary to give subsidised loans to firms, raise budget gap to 2.7%/GDP - PM Orban
RE
07:18aEU Commission to examine Mastercard bid for Nets stake
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDollar rises against yen as Japan ready to declare state of emergency
RE
07:08aRussia and Saudi 'very close' to oil deal, Moscow envoy says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder digs in on battle with management over Airbus order
3ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
5BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group