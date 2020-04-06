Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Rally, Oil Drops Amid Volatility

Global equities rose as investors cheered early signals that lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe were helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit Markets Show Signs of Stabilizing After Fed Intervention

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit market crunch.

Got an Airplane In Your Portfolio? Get Ready for a Long Descent

Aircraft aren't worth what they were just three months ago. This looks like just the beginning of a long, uncomfortable landing.

Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes

Economic data out this week is likely to reflect mounting damage from the coronavirus and efforts to contain it.

OPEC, Allies Set to Debate Oil Cuts as Saudis Delay Pricing Move

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with other oil-producing nations including Canada and Russia, aiming to negotiate a truce in a Saudi-Russia fight for market share that has cratered oil prices over the past month.

The False Choice Between Lockdowns and the Economy

Countries without lockdowns are in a state of economic free fall too. Less-strict efforts to prevent the spread of the virus may have negative consequences of their own that haven't yet been widely accepted.

German Factory Orders Drop

German manufacturing orders fell 1.4% in February, slightly better than the drop expected by economists, although the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic had yet to be felt.

EU Steps Up to Fight Virus Crisis-and Show It Can Deliver

After a slow and divisive response to the coronavirus challenge, the EU hopes its spending plans will help pull the trade bloc together.

Japan Set to Declare Virus Emergency as Government Plans $1 Tln Stimulus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to propose a 108 trillion yen economic package to respond to the virus, including 6 trillion yen in direct cash payments to families.