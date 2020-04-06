Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
New York Fed Says Commercial Paper Facility Will Launch April 14

Applications for participation in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility must be submitted by Thursday, the New York Fed said. 

 
Dow Industrials Surge 1,000 Points at Start of Challenging Week

The blue-chip index soared as investors looked to early signals that lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe were helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Beaten-down retail and travel stocks were among the biggest gainers. 

 
Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit

Oil prices fell, paring some of their recent rebound after a virtual summit for producers to discuss supply cuts was postponed to later in the week. 

 
New York Fed Finds Broad Drop in March Consumer Confidence

Almost any way look at it, Americans' outlook on the economy faltered significantly last month as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in the U.S. economy. 

 
South Korea Tamps Down Coronavirus, but Economy Remains Paralyzed

South Korea's economic torpor even after the coronavirus epidemic there has peaked suggests a lengthy path back to normalcy for the U.S., Europe and other countries where the worst days have yet to pass. 

 
China Strikes $6 Billion Deal to Advance Bank Rescue

The stricken Bank of Jinzhou will unload $21 billion of assets to the central bank for less than a third of their reported value, as Beijing moves to shore up the country's overextended smaller banks. 

 
Big Banks Favor Certain Customers in $350 Billion Small-Business Loan Program

Small-business owners have flooded banks with applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many were quickly rebuffed because they don't have the right kind of ties to the banks offering the loans. 

 
For Grocers, Eggs Are Getting More Expensive

Egg prices are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing supermarkets and farmers to scramble. 

 
The Case of the Missing Chinese Stimulus

As the U.S. Federal Reserve and its European peers have pumped liquidity through the Western financial system in recent weeks, Beijing has been notably restrained. Recently, however, there have been hints of a change in tone. 

 
U.S. Braces for Pivotal Week as Death Toll Mounts

U.S. officials anticipated America's most difficult week yet in the coronavirus crisis, and hospitals and morgues across the country prepared for an influx as the number of confirmed cases and deaths rose unabated.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Results
PU
01:43pBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement
PU
01:43pGerald International Limited v. Republic of Sierra Leone (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/31)
PU
01:39pEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Petroleum - coronavirus turmoil will not stop LNG expansion abroad
RE
01:33pEnbridge running Mainline with unused space as Canada cuts oil output
RE
01:32pInitial steps to implement Instex are positive but not sufficient - Rouhani
RE
01:28pPanic buying, trade curbs cause shortages of coronavirus drugs in EU
RE
01:17pBrazil-China diplomatic spat escalates over coronavirus supplies
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group