New York Fed Says Commercial Paper Facility Will Launch April 14

Applications for participation in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility must be submitted by Thursday, the New York Fed said.

Dow Industrials Surge 1,000 Points at Start of Challenging Week

The blue-chip index soared as investors looked to early signals that lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe were helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Beaten-down retail and travel stocks were among the biggest gainers.

Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit

Oil prices fell, paring some of their recent rebound after a virtual summit for producers to discuss supply cuts was postponed to later in the week.

New York Fed Finds Broad Drop in March Consumer Confidence

Almost any way look at it, Americans' outlook on the economy faltered significantly last month as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in the U.S. economy.

South Korea Tamps Down Coronavirus, but Economy Remains Paralyzed

South Korea's economic torpor even after the coronavirus epidemic there has peaked suggests a lengthy path back to normalcy for the U.S., Europe and other countries where the worst days have yet to pass.

China Strikes $6 Billion Deal to Advance Bank Rescue

The stricken Bank of Jinzhou will unload $21 billion of assets to the central bank for less than a third of their reported value, as Beijing moves to shore up the country's overextended smaller banks.

Big Banks Favor Certain Customers in $350 Billion Small-Business Loan Program

Small-business owners have flooded banks with applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many were quickly rebuffed because they don't have the right kind of ties to the banks offering the loans.

For Grocers, Eggs Are Getting More Expensive

Egg prices are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing supermarkets and farmers to scramble.

The Case of the Missing Chinese Stimulus

As the U.S. Federal Reserve and its European peers have pumped liquidity through the Western financial system in recent weeks, Beijing has been notably restrained. Recently, however, there have been hints of a change in tone.

U.S. Braces for Pivotal Week as Death Toll Mounts

U.S. officials anticipated America's most difficult week yet in the coronavirus crisis, and hospitals and morgues across the country prepared for an influx as the number of confirmed cases and deaths rose unabated.