Global Markets Follow U.S. Higher

Global markets largely extended gains, after major indexes in the U.S. jumped more than 7% amid early signs that lockdowns could be helping stem the coronavirus pandemic internationally.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting a serious coronavirus infection, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a London hospital, leaving his country's leadership in question at a moment of deep crisis as the virus's spread accelerates.

Dow Industrials Surge More Than 7% at Start of Challenging Week

The blue-chip index soared as investors looked to early signals that lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe were helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Beaten-down retail and travel stocks were among the biggest gainers.

Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit

U.S. crude prices fell 8%, paring some of their recent rebound after a virtual summit for producers to discuss supply cuts was postponed to later in the week.

Fed Preparing to Finance New Small- Business Payroll Loans

The Fed said it would create a new program to finance loans that banks and other lenders make through the government's emergency small-business lending program.

Credit Markets Show Signs of Stabilizing After Fed Intervention

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit-market crunch.

New York Fed Says Commercial Paper Facility Will Launch April 14

Applications for participation in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility must be submitted by Thursday, the New York Fed said.

New York Fed Finds Broad Drop in March Consumer Confidence

Almost any way look at it, Americans' outlook on the economy faltered significantly last month as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in the U.S. economy.

South Korea Tamps Down Coronavirus, but Economy Remains Paralyzed

South Korea's economic torpor even after the coronavirus epidemic there has peaked suggests a lengthy path back to normalcy for the U.S., Europe and other countries where the worst days have yet to pass.

China Strikes $6 Billion Deal to Advance Bank Rescue

The stricken Bank of Jinzhou will unload $21 billion of assets to the central bank for less than a third of their reported value, as Beijing moves to shore up the country's overextended smaller banks.