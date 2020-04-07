Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Markets Follow U.S. Higher

Global markets largely extended gains, after major indexes in the U.S. jumped more than 7% amid early signs that lockdowns could be helping stem the coronavirus pandemic internationally. 

 
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting a serious coronavirus infection, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a London hospital, leaving his country's leadership in question at a moment of deep crisis as the virus's spread accelerates. 

 
German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Rises

German industrial production rose by an above-forecast 0.3% in February, although the timing of the data didn't reflect the full impact of the coronavirus on the nation's important manufacturing sector. 

 
RBA Warns of Big Hit to the Economy From Pandemic

The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged Tuesday and affirmed its current targeting of bond yields while warning the economy will be hit hard by the corona pandemic in the second quarter. 

 
Fed Preparing to Finance New Small- Business Payroll Loans

The Fed said it would create a new program to finance loans that banks and other lenders make through the government's emergency small-business lending program. 

 
Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit

U.S. crude prices fell 8%, paring some of their recent rebound after a virtual summit for producers to discuss supply cuts was postponed to later in the week. 

 
Credit Markets Show Signs of Stabilizing After Fed Intervention

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit-market crunch. 

 
New York Fed Says Commercial Paper Facility Will Launch April 14

Applications for participation in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility must be submitted by Thursday, the New York Fed said. 

 
New York Fed Finds Broad Drop in March Consumer Confidence

Almost any way look at it, Americans' outlook on the economy faltered significantly last month as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in the U.S. economy. 

 
South Korea Tamps Down Coronavirus, but Economy Remains Paralyzed

South Korea's economic torpor even after the coronavirus epidemic there has peaked suggests a lengthy path back to normalcy for the U.S., Europe and other countries where the worst days have yet to pass.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aJapan to announce coronavirus emergency, prepares near $1 trillion stimulus
RE
03:27aOil higher as hopes build for production cut amid coronavirus threat to demand
RE
03:23aOil higher as hopes build for production cut amid coronavirus threat to demand
RE
03:18aSAG AFTRA : Apr. 07, 2020 - 1 PM to 3 PM ET Arizona-Utah PTEOE Unemployment Assistance Webinar Read More
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:58aG20 energy ministers to hold video conference on Friday - document
RE
02:53aAsian shares cautiously gain on hopes virus is slowing, dollar slips
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group