Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Sharply Higher

Markets extended gains as early indications that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was slowing helped buoy investor sentiment. 

 
A Season of Trouble for the Economy

Business usually picks up in the spring, when warmer weather kicks off seasonal work. But the novel coronavirus crisis is cutting that work short. 

 
Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs. 

 
Johnson Remains in Intensive Care as U.K. Battles Virus

The U.K. government sought to maintain a united front in the face of a near-unprecedented health crisis while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care, suffering from severe symptoms of the new coronavirus. 

 
Japan Plans Direct Payments to Households, Businesses in Coronavirus Emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency and committed nearly $1 trillion to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. "The Japanese economy is facing its largest postwar crisis," he said. 

 
Bond Investors Are Back, Even in Indonesia

Investors are willing to tie up their money even in emerging-market debt issued by a country where credit concerns have shot higher and the currency has tumbled. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eases on Lower Energy Costs

Country's inflation eased in March as gasoline prices fell in line with the drop in world oil prices, offsetting higher costs of produce and other goods. 

 
The Fed's Intervention Is Widening the Gap Between Market Haves and Have-Nots

Riskier investments, including junk bonds and nongovernment-backed mortgages, are being left behind as markets attempt a recovery. 

 
Deal Spreads You Can Drive a Truck Through

Following last month's market meltdown, spreads on the auto industry's biggest deals are mouth-wateringly wide.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aCanadian dollar climbs to 11-day high amid coronavirus optimism
RE
09:33aIFA SHEEP UPDATE 6th APRIL
PU
09:33aJiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences joins forces with FAO to support sustainable agriculture and rural economies
PU
09:33aBEEF UPDATE April 6th
PU
09:33aMARKET INSIGHTS WITH MIKE : Recent Trends in Vehicle Miles Driven During COVID-19
PU
09:28aBig OPEC+ oil output cuts depend on U.S., others joining - sources
RE
09:21aItaly's liquidity and anti-takeover scheme to soften coronavirus hit
RE
09:17aQatar to Tap Debt Markets in Test of Persian-Gulf Demand
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
2CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
3CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group