U.S. Stock Futures Sharply Higher

Markets extended gains as early indications that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was slowing helped buoy investor sentiment.

A Season of Trouble for the Economy

Business usually picks up in the spring, when warmer weather kicks off seasonal work. But the novel coronavirus crisis is cutting that work short.

Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs.

Johnson Remains in Intensive Care as U.K. Battles Virus

The U.K. government sought to maintain a united front in the face of a near-unprecedented health crisis while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care, suffering from severe symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Japan Plans Direct Payments to Households, Businesses in Coronavirus Emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency and committed nearly $1 trillion to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. "The Japanese economy is facing its largest postwar crisis," he said.

Bond Investors Are Back, Even in Indonesia

Investors are willing to tie up their money even in emerging-market debt issued by a country where credit concerns have shot higher and the currency has tumbled.

Mexican Inflation Eases on Lower Energy Costs

Country's inflation eased in March as gasoline prices fell in line with the drop in world oil prices, offsetting higher costs of produce and other goods.

The Fed's Intervention Is Widening the Gap Between Market Haves and Have-Nots

Riskier investments, including junk bonds and nongovernment-backed mortgages, are being left behind as markets attempt a recovery.

Deal Spreads You Can Drive a Truck Through

Following last month's market meltdown, spreads on the auto industry's biggest deals are mouth-wateringly wide.