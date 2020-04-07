Log in
04/07/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Small Businesses' Finances Highly Vulnerable to Coronavirus Crisis

A report by the New York Fed indicates that even the best-managed small businesses in a late 2019 survey didn't have much of a cash cushion in the event their revenue dried up. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb, Trying to Extend Winning Streak

Major stock indexes rose, extending last session's gains, as early indications that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was slowing helped buoy investor sentiment. 

 
A Quick Bear Market Would Be Historical Anomaly

U.S. stocks are staging a remarkable two-day rally, but the worst likely isn't over for the equities market. Many analysts are calling the recent run a rally within a bear market. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Edge Up as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting

U.S. crude prices edged up Tuesday, paring some of the previous day's losses as traders looked toward Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. 

 
SEC's Clayton: Companies Should Disclose Need for Bailout Funds

Public companies should disclose to shareholders whether they plan to tap coronavirus-related bailout funds from the federal government, the nation's top securities regulator said. 

 
A Season of Trouble for the Economy

Business usually picks up in the spring, when warmer weather kicks off seasonal work. But the novel coronavirus crisis is cutting that work short. 

 
Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs. 

 
Johnson Remains in Intensive Care as U.K. Battles Virus

The U.K. government sought to maintain a united front in the face of a near-unprecedented health crisis while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care, suffering from severe symptoms of the new coronavirus. 

 
Japan Plans Direct Payments to Households, Businesses in Coronavirus Emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency and committed nearly $1 trillion to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. "The Japanese economy is facing its largest postwar crisis," he said. 

 
Qatar Sells $10 Billion in Bonds in Test of Demand

Qatar sold $10 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the first Persian Gulf state to tap the debt markets since the headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices tightened budgets across the region.

