Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Small Businesses' Finances Highly Vulnerable to Coronavirus Crisis

A report by the New York Fed indicates that even the best-managed small businesses in a late 2019 survey didn't have much of a cash cushion in the event their revenue dried up. 

 
Dow Erases 900-Point Gain, Ends Modestly Lower

Stocks finished slightly lower after a volatile afternoon trading session that erased dramatic early-morning gains. 

 
A Quick Bear Market Would Be Historical Anomaly

U.S. stocks have rebounded this week, but the worst likely isn't over for the equities market. Many analysts are calling the recent run a rally within a bear market. 

 
Oil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting

U.S. crude prices finished Tuesday lower, giving back gains from earlier in the day ahead of Thursday's meeting of OPEC and its allies. 

 
SEC's Clayton: Companies Should Disclose Need for Bailout Funds

Public companies should disclose to shareholders whether they plan to tap coronavirus-related bailout funds from the federal government, the nation's top securities regulator said. 

 
A Season of Trouble for the Economy

Business usually picks up in the spring, when warmer weather kicks off seasonal work. But the novel coronavirus crisis is cutting that work short. 

 
Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs. 

 
Johnson Remains in Intensive Care as U.K. Battles Virus

The U.K. government sought to maintain a united front in the face of a near-unprecedented health crisis while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care, suffering from severe symptoms of the new coronavirus. 

 
Japan Plans Direct Payments to Households, Businesses in Coronavirus Emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency and committed nearly $1 trillion to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. "The Japanese economy is facing its largest postwar crisis," he said. 

 
Qatar Sells $10 Billion in Bonds in Test of Demand

Qatar sold $10 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the first Persian Gulf state to tap the debt markets since the headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices tightened budgets across the region.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
09:38pPhilippines' trade deficit drops to more than two-year low in February
RE
09:21pAsian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
RE
09:18pDollar creeps higher as virus worries return
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan
PU
09:03pU.S. oil state senators to talk crude markets with Saudi officials Saturday - source
RE
09:02pOil prices jump as focus swivels to OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
08:48pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Exporting therapeutic goods
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
3THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
4AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5PERSEUS MINING LIMITED : PERSEUS MINING : COVID-19 UPDATE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group