04/08/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Stocks Mixed as Investors Assess Virus Impact

Global stocks were mixed Wednesday after a roller-coaster trading session in the U.S. amid expectations that the coronavirus pandemic could be stabilizing. 

 
Attention Turns to Eventual Reopening of U.S. Economy

Government officials and business leaders are turning their attention to a looming challenge in the fight against the new coronavirus: How to reopen a $22 trillion economy that has never been shut down like this before. 

 
Italy's Economic Pain Shows Burden of National Coronavirus Lockdowns

Italy's month-old lockdown is slowing the coronavirus, but its economy is gasping for breath. 

 
Small Businesses' Finances Highly Vulnerable to Coronavirus Crisis

A report by the New York Fed indicates that even the best-managed small businesses in a late 2019 survey didn't have much of a cash cushion in the event their revenue dried up. 

 
A Quick Bear Market Would Be Historical Anomaly

U.S. stocks have rebounded this week, but the worst likely isn't over for the equities market. Many analysts are calling the recent run a rally within a bear market. 

 
Oil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting

U.S. crude prices finished Tuesday lower, giving back gains from earlier in the day ahead of Thursday's meeting of OPEC and its allies. 

 
SEC's Clayton: Companies Should Disclose Need for Bailout Funds

Public companies should disclose to shareholders whether they plan to tap coronavirus-related bailout funds from the federal government, the nation's top securities regulator said. 

 
A Season of Trouble for the Economy

Business usually picks up in the spring, when warmer weather kicks off seasonal work. But the novel coronavirus crisis is cutting that work short. 

 
Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs. 

 
Japan Plans Direct Payments to Households, Businesses in Coronavirus Emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency and committed nearly $1 trillion to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. "The Japanese economy is facing its largest postwar crisis," he said.

