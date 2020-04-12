Log in
04/12/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: IMF Global Outlook; U.S. Jobless Claims, China's GDP

Data out this week is expected to show the effects of shutdown and social-distancing orders on the economy. 

 
U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia Lead Record Oil Cuts

Twenty-three countries committed to withhold 9.7 million barrels a day of oil collectively from global markets. The deal, designed to address a mounting glut, came as President Trump intervened to help resolve a Saudi-Mexico standoff. 

 
Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.

When U.S. banks report first-quarter earnings this week, investors will get the best impression yet of how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. financial sector. 

 
Looming Earnings Season Offers Next Test for Stock Market

The kickoff of earnings season this week will give investors a first glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on corporate profits-and potentially clues about the outlook for the rest of the year. 

 
Amid Pandemic, China Offers Tax Breaks for Exports of Wild Animals

China disapproves of "recklessly eating wild animals" as its Finance Ministry offers incentives to ship them abroad. 

 
Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Death Industry Is No Safe Haven in a Pandemic

Funeral and cemetery providers would seem to have a reliable and possibly even enhanced stream of business during the Covid-19 pandemic, but they can be pinched in other ways. 

 
Treasury's Muzinich Wields Wall Street Skills to Fight Economic Crisis

Justin Muzinich joined the administration in 2017 to help shepherd a tax overhaul intended to boost growth. Three years later, he is a key player in the effort to keep the U.S. economy from collapsing. 

 
Fed's Emergence as a Power Player Poses Risks to Its Independence

Programs to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis illustrate the central bank's sweeping influence and the potential peril that accompanies it. 

 
After Face Masks, Should We Worry About Food?

Unlike critical medical gear, there is enough food to go around. But there is a shortage of transport capacity, agricultural workers-and confidence. That could prove nearly as much trouble.

