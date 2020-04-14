Treasury, Airlines Agree on Aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Evans Unworried Coronavirus Effort Will Boost Moral Hazard

Charles Evans said Tuesday that he doesn't see the extraordinary actions by the central bank and the government to support the economy right now as creating risk-taking problems once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.

Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy

U.S. stocks surged as investors looked ahead to the eventual reopening of the economy, even as earnings reports from big banks indicated that the coronavirus is taking a toll.

Oil Slides With Inventories Expected to Keep Rising

Crude prices fell, dropping back toward an 18-year low with inventories set to continue rising despite recent supply cuts.

World Economy Is Almost Certainly in Recession

The severity of downturn is unmatched by anything aside from the Great Depression, according to an outlook from the International Monetary Fund.

Individual Investors Find Withdrawal Window Shut for Property Funds

Tens of thousands of individuals who poured money into real-estate funds aimed at small investors are now trying to pull cash out during this period of economic turmoil.

Political Consultants Sue for Access to Small Business Loans

A trade association of political consultants is suing the Trump administration, arguing that the Small Business Administration is violating the First Amendment rights of its members by barring pollsters, lobbyists and campaign operatives from receiving emergency loans.

G-7 Countries Back Debt Relief for Poorest If G-20 Join

The Group of Seven countries-the world's largest advanced economies-said they would support an initiative to suspend the debt payments of the world's poor countries, so long as the initiative is taken up by a broader group of nations.

General Atlantic, Tripp Smith to Launch Roughly $5 Billion Distressed-Investing Fund

The fund will provide financing to companies hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.