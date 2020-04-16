Global Stocks Waver Amid Growing Signs of Coronavirus's Economic Toll

U.S. futures and European stocks gained, even as some Asian indexes fell, as investors assessed how the coronavirus pandemic would affect economies.

China's Retail Sales on Recovery Path, Commerce Ministry Says

China's retail sales have been recovering since March, as the country has been making progress in containing the coronavirus and businesses have started to reopen, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

German Consumer Prices Slow

German consumer prices rose just 0.1% in March, in line with forecasts, held back by the sharp drop in energy prices.

Germany to Start Gradual Economic Reopening Next Week

After a month under partial lockdown, Europe's largest economy will begin reopening early next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, warning that the easing of curbs would occur slowly and remained vulnerable to setbacks.

Philippines Central Bank Cuts Key Rates as Covid-19 Disrupts Economy

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rates in an unscheduled move as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the country's economy.

Australia PM Signals Review of Virus Restrictions Over Next 4 Weeks

Australia will review restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus over the next four weeks if it can widen testing and improve infection tracing through better use of technology.

Small-Business Aid Funds Nearly Exhausted

A program designed to back workers' paychecks has exhausted most of its funding, ramping up pressure on congressional Democrats and Republicans aligned with the White House to reach a deal on the next round of economic aid.

UK Retailers Hammered as Lockdown Persists

Sales in the U.K. retail industry hit a 25-year bottom last month due to the pandemic, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium.

South Korea Plans $6.21 Billion New Coronavirus Relief Budget

South Korea has planned a 7.6 trillion won ($6.21 billion) new extra national budget, ramping up its fiscal stimulus to stem the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

China's New Home Prices Rose in March as Business Activity Restarts

Home prices in China picked up pace in March from the month before, as business activity gradually resumed in the virus-battered economy.