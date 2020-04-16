Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims

Investors are anticipating new-home construction data and a Fed survey on manufacturing conditions on Thursday morning 

 
Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Claims Likely Held at Record Levels

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down large parts of the U.S. economy likely continued to climb in record territory last week. 

 
Small-Business Aid Funds Nearly Exhausted

A program designed to back workers' paychecks has exhausted most of its funding, ramping up pressure on congressional Democrats and Republicans aligned with the White House to reach a deal on the next round of economic aid. 

 
Fitch Cuts Mexico's Ratings to Its Lowest Investment Grade

Fitch Ratings downgraded Mexico's debt for the second time in less than a year, lowering its rating by one notch to the lowest investment grade, saying it expects a severe recession in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China's Retail Sales on Recovery Path, Commerce Ministry Says

China's retail sales have been recovering since March, as the country has been making progress in containing the coronavirus and businesses have started to reopen, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday. 

 
German Consumer Prices Slow

German consumer prices rose just 0.1% in March, in line with forecasts, held back by the sharp drop in energy prices. 

 
Germany's Plan to Reopen Its Economy

After a month under partial lockdown, Europe's largest economy will begin reopening early next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, warning that the easing of curbs would occur slowly and remained vulnerable to setbacks. 

 
Philippines Central Bank Cuts Key Rates as Covid-19 Disrupts Economy

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rates in an unscheduled move as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the country's economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aCOVID-19 BUSINESS SURVEY IN FINLAND : Every third employer company lost half of its turnover
PU
07:19aMost German firms doing business abroad expect decline in sales - DIHK
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aECB ready to do more to avoid euro "fragmentation" - Schnabel
RE
07:13aDaimler/BMW's 'FREE NOW' service to restructure, integrate French app Kapten
RE
07:11aUK headed for historic slump as retail sales slide, firms close
RE
07:10aPoland won't pay penalty for German airline deal exit - minister
RE
07:10aCandied Nails Attributes Growth to Affordability, Choices and Stylist Program
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group