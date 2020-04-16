U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims

Investors are anticipating new-home construction data and a Fed survey on manufacturing conditions on Thursday morning

Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy.

U.S. Unemployment Claims Likely Held at Record Levels

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down large parts of the U.S. economy likely continued to climb in record territory last week.

Small-Business Aid Funds Nearly Exhausted

A program designed to back workers' paychecks has exhausted most of its funding, ramping up pressure on congressional Democrats and Republicans aligned with the White House to reach a deal on the next round of economic aid.

Fitch Cuts Mexico's Ratings to Its Lowest Investment Grade

Fitch Ratings downgraded Mexico's debt for the second time in less than a year, lowering its rating by one notch to the lowest investment grade, saying it expects a severe recession in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Retail Sales on Recovery Path, Commerce Ministry Says

China's retail sales have been recovering since March, as the country has been making progress in containing the coronavirus and businesses have started to reopen, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

German Consumer Prices Slow

German consumer prices rose just 0.1% in March, in line with forecasts, held back by the sharp drop in energy prices.

Germany's Plan to Reopen Its Economy

After a month under partial lockdown, Europe's largest economy will begin reopening early next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, warning that the easing of curbs would occur slowly and remained vulnerable to setbacks.

Philippines Central Bank Cuts Key Rates as Covid-19 Disrupts Economy

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rates in an unscheduled move as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the country's economy.